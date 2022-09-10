Neeraj Churi on LGBTQ+ short films and documentaries | Exclusive: Neeraj Churi is an Indo-British producer based in the UK. His credits and collaborations include feature films like Evening Shadows (winner 24 International awards) and other critically acclaimed films including Sisak (winner 59 international awards), U Ushacha (winner 8 international awards), The Last Letter (winner 2 International awards) and Sheer Qorma (2021) starring Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta and Swara Bhaskar in lead roles (winner 4 International awards). He speaks about challenges and taboos in finding investors for LGBTQ+ subjects, casting Shabana Azmi and Swara Bhasker and more in an exclusive with India.com.Also Read - Lebanon LGBTQ Community Suffers Setback Amid Wider Clampdown

Your movie Sheer Qorma had talented actors like Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker. Shabana and Swara are known for their strong opinions on socio-political issues. Did casting them in Sheer Qorma also help in creating more awareness about the LGBTQ cause in India?

Casting decisions are often influenced by the story, the filmmaker, and the prominence you want to give to the issues that the film covers. By casting these powerhouses of actors, we managed to mainstream the conversations on the topics we wanted to highlight through our movie. Not just in India but the world over. The trifecta of the story and direction by filmmaker Faraz Ansari and the talented cast helped Sheer Qorma become the first Indian film to win the audience choice award at the prestigious Frameline film festival (one of the largest LGBTQ+ film festivals in the world). We hope the film’s popularity due to its storyline, stellar star cast, and international awards continues to attract mainstream worldwide audiences helping us spread its message. Also Read - Norway Shooting: Two Killed, More Than 20 Wounded During Oslo Pride Festival In Suspected Terror Attack

There is an ongoing debate in India. As movies like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Badhaai Do and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan highlighted the LGBTQ narrative. It is being argued to cast actors from LGBTQ community instead of popular actors. In Bollywood, however, for commercial reasons and reaching out to a larger audience, bigger stars mostly play challenging roles. What is your view on this? We must make a nuanced distinction here between gender conformance and sexuality conformance of a role. In a country like India, where many actors don’t have the privilege to come out without impacting their careers, we understand the casting decisions made for roles in films like Bahaai Do and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. However, for movies such as Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, every attempt must be made to recruit from the Transgender talent pool in India today. The big studios certainly have the budget to invest in coaching upcoming trans-actors via holding workshops. If casting trans actors is not possible for whatever reason, the team can at least offer opportunities for trans community people as apprentices in costume, make-up, art, or any other department behind the camera to provide them with experience and skills. The studios behind these films could have donated parts of the proceeds to trans and LGBTQ+ NGOs to help them carry out their work. Also Read - Bhumi Pednekar Slays in Hot Bodycon Transparent Gown, Fans Say, 'Raising The Temperature Bhums'

You have backed short films like Muhafiz, Queer Pariwar, Gair and Temple. They all have graced international film festivals. Any specific reason behind focusing on short films and targeting film festivals? Do you have any plans of backing a feature film for a larger audience or theatrical releases? The financing of short films is more manageable. But the most important reason is that financing an independent feature film on LGBTQ+ subjects still is subjected to taboo. Still, the moment they hear about LGBTQ+ topics, there is a hesitation on the investor side either because they doubt such films will make money or due to inherent homophobia/transphobia. People must realize that LGBTQ+ stories transcend boundaries, and the movies are appreciated by LGBTQ+ community worldwide.

We are in the process of releasing our first feature film in the post-production stage. The film was part of the Cannes film market (Marche Du Film) as part of 5 Indian films chosen under NFDC Goes to Cannes.

Films on LGBTQ or caste issues mostly fall in the category of arthouse cinema and are limited to film festivals. Do you think in order to use cinema as a soft power medium it is important to add commercial infotainment aspect to films on social themes?

Many mainstream films such as Sairaat have covered caste, while movies such as Badhaai Do cover sexuality. Post pandemic taste for films and OTT content has changed with people opening up to foreign films and even arthouse films. All movies I have been a part of aim to infotainer without being preachy. We maintain a delicate balance between cinematic experience, content/messaging, and entertainment. Ultimately, distributors and OTT platforms should take a chance in allowing these films to be seen.

There is a new issue that is being taken seriously by the film industry intimacy coordinators. While making a film on LGBTQ, certain on-screen intimacy is an essential aspect. Did you have an intimacy co-ordinator on the sets of any of your short films? Making actors feel comfortable on the set is our key goal. Intimacy coordination has picked up recently, but their fees and lack of enough co-coordinators can sometimes make it challenging for short film budgets to afford them. We, however, have extensive discussions with actors and their agents even before signing up to make it clear on the scenes. We put nudity raiders and intimacy clauses in the contract to ensure all parties are on the same page. All actors are empowered to change their minds even on the set if they feel uncomfortable. Intimate scenes are shot with a skeletal crew maintaining strictest privacy.

Are there any other social themes that you would like to explore as a producer and back them in the near future? Any plans to also bring themes like MeToo, Climate Change, mental health, cyber bullying – sextortion, hate speech, etc?



We always seek scripts and ideas that push the envelope on LGBT+ representation and intersectionality. Our current slate focuses on issues around housing and the transgender community, especially in smaller towns; finding love with physical impairment; helming through sexuality and schizophrenia; navigating gender dysmorphia; marriage equality, interfaith love, and more. We are in the early stages of developing a climate change project set in a diasporic Indian community. Even film festivals and OTT platforms sometimes fail to provide the right platform accessible to wider audiences. Hence, we started our YouTube channel to bring about many such conversations that impact the community. We have tackled LGBT+ community and mental health via our short film Mind Mera Mind. Many multinationals have approached us to screen this film in their organizations to get the conversations going.