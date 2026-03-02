Home

Big trouble at Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding reception? Police officials issue a warning, ask the couple to strictly…

For the Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding reception, police officials reportedly warned a huge crowd at such a high-profile event could create traffic congestion and pose security risks.

After their dreamy wedding on February 26, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4. However, an important update about the event has now caught everyone’s attention. Team Virosh shared a statement on social media announcing that the reception will be a strictly invitation-only event. This decision was taken following security advice and guidance from the Hyderabad police. According to the statement, only guests with valid invitation cards will be allowed to enter the venue. Fans and the general public have been requested to cooperate and support the arrangements.

The couple’s reception invite and official statement are going viral online. Many fans were excited about the possibility of seeing the newlyweds in person. However, due to safety concerns, Rashmika and Vijay and their team had to make changes to the original reception plan.

As per the official statement, the police officials reportedly warned a huge crowd at such a high-profile event could create traffic congestion and pose security risks. Considering Virosh’s massive fan following PAN India, authorities felt that strict crowd control measures were necessary. To avoid any inconvenience or safety issues, the reception has now been limited to close friends, family members, and invited guests only.

The statement from Rashmika and Vijay on their wedding reception:

It reads, “Virosh Wedding Reception to Remain a Strictly Invitation-Only Event; Fans and Guests are being Requested to Support Safety Measures. The “Virosh” wedding has become one of the most celebrated occasions in the country, drawing immense love and attention from across India. Following the intimate wedding ceremony, the reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna is scheduled to be held on the evening of March 4th in Hyderabad.

The reception was originally planned as a highly exclusive, invite-only gathering for members of the film fraternity across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada industries, along with distinguished leaders from political and administrative circles.”

The statement further reads, “However, due to the extraordinary nationwide excitement surrounding the wedding and in consultation with the authorities, the guest list has now been further restricted. Police officials have advised tighter controls to prevent large public gatherings, traffic congestion, and any potential safety risks. Ensuring the well-being of guests, the public, and the couple remains the highest priority.”

Read the full statement below:

While some fans may feel disappointed, most have expressed understanding and support for the couple’s decision. After all, safety and smooth arrangements are important.

