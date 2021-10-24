Aryan Khan Drugs Case: There is a big twist in Aryan Khan drug probe as absconding KP Gosavi’s aide, Prabhakar Sail, has alleged that he was made to sign a blank panchnama by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. In an exclusive India Today story, Prabhakar Sail said he was a witness to the dramatic events that unfolded after the raid in Mumbai. In a notarised affidavit, he said that he saw a person named Sam and Gosavi meeting near the NCB office. KP Gosavi is the alleged private investigator whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral.Also Read - Ishaan Khatter Buys Bouquet of Flowers For Ananya Panday After NCB Questions Her in Aryan Khan Case

Speaking exclusively to India Today, Prabhakar Sail said he used to work as KP Gosavi's bodyguard. In a notorised affidavit, Sail said he accompanied Gosavi on the night of the party raid in Mumbai and was made to sign blank papers as panchnama. He also said he wasn't aware of the seizure. Prabhakar also mentioned that he felt life threat from NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede after Gosavi went suspiciously missing.

Prabhakar also said he unnoticeably shot some videos and pictures during the raid.

Sameer Wankhede, on the other hand, has denied any wrongdoing, saying he would give “a fitting reply”. In an affidavit, Prabhakar Sail alleged that he overheard a Rs 18 crore deal.

Sources at the NCB agency has called the claims “baseless”, questioning if money had changed hands, “why would someone be in jail?”.

Alleging that the claims were made just to malign NCB’s image, a source told, “There are CCTV cameras in the office and nothing of this sort happened”. Off the record, officials also claimed that they never met Prabhakar Sail before October 2 and have no idea about who he is