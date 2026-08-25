Big update in Salman Khan threat case, Mumbai Police uncovers alleged fake gang threat and extortion plot

The Salman Khan threat case takes another turn as police investigate an alleged scheme involving fake threats and fabricated messages against the superstar.

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Extortion plot targeting Salman Khan uncovered (PC: Twitter)

A new development has emerged in the alleged threat case involving Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Mumbai Police have claimed that the threat was part of an alleged extortion plan in which a man reportedly created fake WhatsApp conversations and used a false gang identity to make the threats appear genuine. Investigators are examining how the alleged scheme was planned and whether anyone else was involved. Police reportedly recovered mobile phones and screenshots linked to the case.

What Mumbai Police found in the alleged threat case

As per IANS reports, according to the police, inconsistencies began appearing in the alleged threat story during the investigation. The WhatsApp conversations did not match the circumstances being claimed and CCTV footage also reportedly failed to support parts of the accused’s version.

During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted to creating a fake identity and fabricating WhatsApp chats through electronic means. Police believe the alleged intention was to frighten Salman Khan and use the threats to demand money.

Two phones and fake WhatsApp chats seized

The investigation led police to two mobile phones that had allegedly been hidden near the Bandra seafront. The devices were recovered based on information provided during the probe and were subsequently seized. Investigators also reportedly recovered screenshots of the alleged fake WhatsApp conversations. These screenshots were seized in the presence of witnesses and are expected to form part of the evidence being examined by the police.

Rs 1.30 lakh allegedly changed hands

The financial trail is another key part of the investigation. Police said the accused allegedly received around Rs 1.30 lakh from Siwan in Bihar through PhonePe. The amount was later reportedly collected in cash through a money transfer agent in Bandra. The alleged payment is being examined as part of the wider extortion angle. Investigators are also looking into the source of the money and the circumstances surrounding the transaction.

Police probe whether anyone else was involved

The case has not ended with the arrest or questioning of the accused. Mumbai Police are continuing to investigate whether he allegedly acted independently or whether other people or a larger group were connected to the purported threat and extortion plan.

The accused has reportedly been booked under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. The investigation will determine how the alleged fake identity was created and whether the digital material was used specifically to support the extortion attempt.

Salman Khan prepares for Bigg Boss 20

Meanwhile Salman Khan is also preparing to return as the host of Bigg Boss 20. The new season is scheduled to begin on September 6 and the actor has already teased a season with multiple glimpses built around mystery and unexpected twists.