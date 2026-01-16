Home

Big update in Sunjay Kapur’s will case: Priya Sachdev turns to Supreme Court for his divorce record with Karisma Kapoor

In the world of high profile will case or legal battles, fresh developments and new information usually takes over the headlines and become a matter of public interest. One such situation happened recently when the will case of industrialist Sunjay Kapur saw new fresh twist unfolding. What started as a case of inheritance has now escalated to a full-blown legal battle, being closely scrutinised by the public.

A disputed will that changed everything

As per the reports, the disputed will of the late industrialist reportedly left nearly his entire estate to his wife, Priya Kapur, thereby excluding his children from his previous marriage to Karisma Kapoor, along with his mother and siblings. Soon, this will distribution became a full-blown controversy with Karisma Kapoor’s children alleging that Priya Sachdev fabricated the documents.

Earlier, his children, Kiaan and Samaira, alleged that the signature on their father’s will is not his. They have also alleged that Priya, along with the attesting witnesses, fabricated the documents. These accusations have raised serious questions about the authenticity of the will itself

Priya Sachdev Kapur moves the Supreme Court

Now as per the recent development, it is reported that Priya Kapur, who is the third wife of the late industrialist, has approached the Supreme Court for some documents related to Sunjay and Karisma Kapoor’s divorce. This move is seen as the biggest turn in the case.

In her application, Priya has requested certified copies of Karisma and Sunjay’s divorce petition documents filed before the court, and orders given by the Supreme Court. As per reports, the reason behind this research is to find out the settlement agreement to ascertain the financial and child custody arrangements made by the late industrialist.

How does the divorce record matter now?

Ever since the inheritance dispute began, the battle has become messier by the day. Priya Sachdev, who has requested divorce records of Karisma Kapoor and husband Sanjay Kapur, seems to have found out the legal commitment Sunjay Kapur had already made towards his former wife and children. Finding out the record can help in shaping the direction of the inheritance battle.

Justice AS Chandurkar’s bench will decide in a chamber hearing whether the confidential documents should be shared with Priya Kapur.

Allegations and counter-allegations continue

With the will reportedly favouring Priya Kapur and excluding Sunjay Kapur’s children, mother, and siblings, and with Kiaan and Samaira questioning the authenticity of their father’s signature, the case has become a complex mix of legal, emotional, and moral arguments.

What began as a dispute over property has now turned into a full-fledged legal war involving questions of trust, truth and legacy.

