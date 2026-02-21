Home

Entertainment

Big update on Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singhs Lyaris King avatar to be revealed before Eid release, trailer drops on…

Big update on Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Lyari’s King’ avatar to be revealed before Eid release, trailer drops on…

The Dhurandhar 2 trailer is all set to drop before the grand Eid release. Check details inside.

Big update on Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Lyari’s King’ avatar to be revealed before Eid release, trailer drops on…

After the unprecedented box office success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which not only emerged as a blockbuster but also shattered many records, the buzz surrounding Dhurandhar 2 has reached a fever pitch. With trade circles already predicting another massive run, the makers and viewers are now gearing up to unveil the much-awaited trailer, and it’s arriving sooner than expected.

The trailer is to drop in the first week of March

As per reports, the trailer of Ranveer Singh’s action spectacle will be unveiled in the first week of March, around March 5. This timing will play a crucial role in building anticipation before its grand Eid release.

As per an insider, the sequel will be even grander and will allegedly go beyond mere continuation, expanding the cinematic universe in every possible way.

‘The scale surpasses the first film in every aspect’

A source said, “The scale of the second part surpasses the first film in every aspect…from action to emotions and world-building. The team has expanded it like never before, and the trailer will give audiences a solid glimpse into the evolved world of Dhurandhar.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

However, the trailer will reportedly amplify the impact without revealing key plot twists.

Ranveer Singh’s transformation becomes the talking point

Besides the sequel promising scale and spectacle, another key factor that’s building excitement is Ranveer Singh’s transformation. The actor’s portrayal of Lyari’s King is already generating strong internal reactions.

“Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly the highlight of the trailer. His screen presence and physical transformation as Lyari’s King is being raved about internally. He brings a certain gravitas that will elevate the sequel to another level,” the source added.

Franchise momentum continues

Following the historic run of the original film, which shattered multiple box office benchmarks, expectations from Dhurandhar 2 are sky-high. The sequel is slated for release on March 19, 2026, and is expected to lock horns with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash.

Now with a powerful trailer launch just around the corner and Ranveer Singh’s fierce avatar leading the charge, all eyes are on Dhurandhar 2.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.