Big Update on Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Revealed

There is a big update on Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding that will be held in Udaipur on February 26, 2026.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Popular Bollywood and South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently making headlines. Rumours about her wedding with Vijay Deverakonda have been circulating for quite some time, and reports now claim that the couple will soon tie the knot. Recently, their wedding card went viral online, leaving fans overjoyed. Let’s take a closer look at this report…

The wedding of popular actress Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda has become the most talked-about topic of 2026. Rumors have been circulating for months that the two would marry in a small ceremony in Udaipur. Now, Rashmika herself has confirmed it. When Bollywood Hungama sent her a congratulatory message, she replied with a “thank you” and a smiling emoji. This makes it clear that the couple is getting married on February 26, 2026. The wedding will be very private, with only family and close friends in attendance. No one from the Telugu or Hindi film industry has been invited.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding reception will be held here

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will host separate grand receptions in Hyderabad and Mumbai, inviting all their industry friends. After the wedding, they plan to take a break from work. However, Rashmika has several projects lined up, so she will need to return to work soon. The couple also shot an advertisement together beforehand.

Reports suggest that they have made strict arrangements to prevent any leaks of photos and videos from the wedding, including implementing a “no-phone policy.” A major OTT company reportedly offered a hefty sum to purchase the exclusive rights to the wedding video, but Vijay and Rashmika declined, as Vijay wants the wedding to remain completely private and not be commercialized.

