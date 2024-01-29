Home

Bigg Boss 10 Kannada: Karthik Mahesh Wins BB Trophy, Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh and SUV Car

The 10th edition of Bigg Boss Kannada witnessed the winner, Karthik Mahesh who defeated Drone Pratap. Karthik took home Rs 50 lakh and an SUV car.

The Bigg Boss 10 Kannada season witnessed Karthik Mahesh who is an actor and model by profession wont the 10th edition of Bigg Boss Kannada. The actor defeated Drone Pratap who secured second place in the finals. Karthik no doubt was one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss’s 10th season. The Puttakkana Makkalu actor looked tense during the calling of the winner’s name.

Karthik Mahesh Wins Bigg Boss 10 Kannada Season- Gets Rs 50 Lakh and Car

Kiccha announced Sangeetha Shringeri as the second runner-up on the main stage, leaving Karthik and Drone Pratap as the last two contestants. Tension filled the air as Kiccha held the hands of Karthik and Pratap. It was a moment filled with significance and emotion for Karthik, his supporters, and viewers all over Karnataka when Kiccha raised Karthik’s hand, declaring him the winner. As a prize, Karthik received Rs 50 lakh and an SUV car.

Watch Bigg Boss 10 Kannada Finals:

Well deserved win ಕಾರ್ತಿಕ್…🏆 2,97,39, 904..votes for Karthik…🔥 That too original votes not paid account or pr votes… I am happy that one of two contestant I supported won…#BBK10#KarthikMahesh pic.twitter.com/jsbqkv8Sw5 — Mr.Perfect (@Anilgrao3) January 28, 2024

As the season progressed, co-contestants Varthur Santosh and Vinay Gowda were eliminated, leaving Karthik, Sangeetha, and Pratap as the remaining contestants in the house. Host of the show Kiccha Sudeep paid a personal visit to the house, where he shared coffee and had conversations with them before escorting the three finalists to the main stage.

Karthik’s Journey In Bigg Boss 10 Kannada Season

Karthik’s presence on the show was marked by his impressive physical strength, innocent demeanor, unwavering determination, and emotional sensitivity. He had previously received acclaim for his performance in the National Award-winning movie ‘Dollu’ and had appeared in numerous television series.

Despite encountering doubts and being labeled as ‘incompetent’ at times, Karthik managed to overcome obstacles. His strategic gameplay, genuine friendships, and direct communication style soon made the headlines. It is important to note that his competition with Vinay showcased his resilience and skills.

Karthik’s leadership abilities shone through the season, with him being appointed as the house captain on two occasions. He was more than just a firm enforcer of rules. He also gained the trust of everyone and fostered a positive atmosphere, demonstrating his leadership in a range of house activities.

Congratulations Karthik Mahesh on winning the 1oth edition of Bigg Boss Kannada!

