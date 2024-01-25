Home

Bigg Boss: 10 Times When Salman Khan Lost His Cool And Got Angry At The Contestants

Bigg Boss: Take a look at 10 times when Salman Khan lost his calm at contestants and thrashed them for their behavior.

Bigg Boss 17: The most loved and hyped-up reality show of India Bigg Boss 17 is about to come to an end. The series will broadcast its grand finale on January 28, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am. Several seasons of the show have been hosted by Bollywood’s Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan. The host of the show has always been polite to its contestants, but sometimes there are times when the actor loses his calm on some of the controversies which were embroiled in the Bigg Boss house. Over the years, the house has witnessed some of the biggest high-voltage drama.

As a result, there were times when Salman was extremely strict with the contestants and made them understand the right way to behave in the house. Let’s take a look at the top 10 moments when Salman Khan went extremely angry with contestants and scolded them.

1. Salman Khan Lectured Pratik Sehajpal in Bigg Boss 15

During Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss season 15, Salman literally lost his calm on Prateek Sehajpal for misbehaving in the house. Sehjapal in aggression broke one of the latches of a bathroom door while co-contestant Vidhi Pandya was taking a shower, in one of the previous episodes. Due to this perversity behaviour, Salman was seen scolding Sehjapal on National Television and also asked him to work on his behaviour.

2. When Salman Khan asked Paras Chhabra to watch his tone

During an episode in Bigg Boss 13, Salman was seen extremely angry with Parish Chhabra. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor questioned Chhabra on his growing closeness with Mahira Sharma. Later, Paras was seen justifying his behaviour, which made Salman even more angry. In the discussion, Paras’ tone went up on Salman asked him to watch his tone.

3. Salman’s heated argument with Zubair Khan

In Bigg Boss 11, Salman was seen shamming one of the participants Zubair Khan, during the weekend ka vaar episode. Salman slammed Zubair for not respecting women in the house and using the wrong language towards them.

4. Salman Khan slams Priyanka Jagga

During an episode of Bigg Boss 10, Priyanka Jagga annoyed Salman badly when she didn’t take his warnings seriously. Later, Salman rebuked her for using foul language in the house.

5. Swami Om and Salman’s heated argument

Swami Om has to be one of the most controversial contestants of all time. During one of the episodes in Bigg Boss 10, Swami’s behaviour infuriated Salman, and as a result, the actor slammed Swami quite a few times for his rude behaviour and foul language.

6. Salman and Karishma Tanna

In Bigg Boss 8, a massive fight was seen between the host and Karishma. The reason behind the fight was that Salman jokingly linked Tanna with Pritam, and this did not go well with the actress. Both, the host and the contestant were later involved in a heated argument.

7. Kushal Tandon and Salman Khan’s big fight

During Bigg Boss 7, Kushal and Salman were involved in a nasty fight when the host pointed to Tandon to keep a watch on his behaviour. Salman asked Kushal to tone down his arrogant behaviour.

8. When Imam Siddiqui asked ‘Time Out’ Salman Khan

It was during Season 6 when Salman Khan and Imam Siddiqui were in a rage during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Siddiqui was asked to nominate one of his fellow contestants, and he did not do so despite Salman’s several reminders. As a result, both the host and Siddiqui were involved in a heated argument.

9. Salman Khan’s harsh words for Munawar Faruqui

In Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui has been in the limelight, and one of the biggest reasons is his relations with wildcard entry Ayesha Khan. During one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Salman slammed Munawar for doing two times and not respecting and valuing relationships.

10. Salman Khan takes a jibe at Abhishek Kumar’s mother

During another Weekend Ka Vaar episode in Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan set the records straight with Abhishek’s mother for his behaviour towards other contestants. Abhishek’s mother was one of the invited guests when Salman told her that Abhishek’s father should have been strict with him so that he could have behaved properly.

