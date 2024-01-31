Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Accuses Friend of Rape, FIR Lodged in Delhi

Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Accuses Friend of Rape, FIR Lodged in Delhi

The model and actress gained widespread recognition following her involvement in Bigg Boss 11, becoming a household name.

In a shock of turning events, a television actress and former Bigg Boss 11 contestant has alleged rape charges against one of her friends. The actress has also lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Tigri Police Station in South Delhi for the same. According to available information, the complainant alleged that in 2023, her friend sexually assaulted her at a residence in the Deoli Road area of the national capital. Initially, the news was shared by Free Press Journal, which claimed the BB contestants claimed that the incident took place last year.

Trending Now

Meanwhile, the police have also registered an FIR based on the Bigg Boss 11 contestant’s complaint. Further, an enquiry is in progress. Allegedly, the contestant gained significant popularity within the Bigg Boss house, becoming a household name through her stint on the reality show. According to the police, the victim is a resident of Mumbai and comes from a modelling background. Also, the actress has worked in various television series.

You may like to read

According to police sources, the actress stated in her complaint that she was invited by her friend to his residence in Delhi, located in the Deoli Road area. Upon reaching, she claimed he provided her with a drugged drink before sexually assaulting her. Further, the sources have revealed that the investigation into the matter has already started, and the accused will be taken into custody as soon as possible. However, an official statement via police is yet to be made public.

Bigg Boss 11 was premiered on Colours TV on October 1, 20217. The trophy for this season was lifted by TV actress Shilpa Shinde. Meanwhile, the latest season Bigg Boss 17 concluded on January 28, 2024. Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui became the winner of Bigg Boss 17. Further, Abhishek Kumar turned out to be the first runner-up of the show.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.