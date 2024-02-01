Home

Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Who Accused Friend of Rape Makes SHOCKING Revelations, Says ‘He Kept on Insisting…’

Recently a shocking news of a Bigg Boss 11 contestant being drugged and raped is doing rounds on the internet. Now, there is also a new update in the matter.

Bigg Boss 11 Contestant was raped by one of her friends

In shocking news, a female contestant from Bigg Boss 11 has alleged that she was raped by one of his friends in Delhi. Further, the contestant has also registered an FIR in the matter. Now, a new update in the matter has cropped up wherein the victim claimed that she had known the accused since 2022. Meanwhile, according to the complaint filed by the actress, her friend sexually assaulted her at a residence in the Deoli Road area of the national capital. Also, an FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Tigri police station against the accused.

Meanwhile, the recent update in the case claims that the actress has accepted that she has known the accused since 2022. Further, the accused called the actress last year at his residency by saying that he has some other friends to meet. The actress said, “When I was in Delhi last year, the accused told me that some of his friends wanted to meet me. Initially, I refused, but the accused kept on insisting on me. As he continued to force me for a meeting, I met him on a lunch last year. During the meeting, he drugged me and then raped me. Later, he promised to marry me.”

Though the name of the actress has not been revealed, it is being said, that the actress is one of the famous contestants from Bigg Boss season 11. According to the information revealed by police, the victim is a resident of Mumbai and comes from a modelling background. Also, the actress has worked in various television series. Also, an investigation into the matter has been started and the accused will be taken into custody as soon as possible. Meanwhile, an official statement from the police’s end is still awaited.

Bigg Boss 11 was started on October 1, 2017, on Colours TV and this year’s trophy was lifted by TV fame Shilpa Shinde. Now, talking about Bigg Boss 17, the latest season of the most-loved reality show came to an end on January 28, 2024, with stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui lifting the trophy. Further, Abhishek Kumar turned out to be the first runner-up of the show. The top 5 finalists of the show were Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mahashetty.

