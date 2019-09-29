One of the most controversial and loved shows, Bigg Boss is going to be premiered tonight at 9 PM. This is the 13th season of this highly talked-about reality show. Like always, Bigg Boss 13 is going to be filled with glamour, emotions, and entertainment. Going to be hosted by superstar Salman Khan, Big Boss 13 promos are already out and enough to intrigue the fans.

This year, various new twists and excitement are awaiting the fans. The makers of Bigg Boss seem to have left no stone unturned to spice up the show. This time, you will get to see 5 new and exciting changes in season 13. Let’s discover them together.

Female voice

The iconic voice of Atul Kapoor is what fans are used to hear in Bigg Boss. However, this time, a woman’s voice will also be joining him. Let’s see how intimidating this new ‘Boss’can be. Tonight at the premiere episode of Bigg Boss, you may see how this new voice impacts the show and the contestants.

Dominated by celebrities only

Unlike some of the previous seasons of Bigg Boss, this time, the sumptuous house will get to entertain only the celebrities primarily from the television industry. Well, this decision may bring various new twists in the show. Get ready to witness the fights, love affairs, and spice, that this show always promises to offer.

No use of plastic

Probably to join the No-plastic use campaign, Bigg Boss house has been made 100 per cent plastic-free this time. And, guess what! Even without the use of plastic, it is looking splendid as always.

Change in location

The set of Bigg Boss always used to be in Lonavala. However, this time, it has been shifted to Mumbai Film City. Though the host of the show, Salman Khan was not happy with the decision, he admitted that the communication problems taht used to be there before won’t be troubling the makers now.

Dog in the house

You may see a dog named ‘Fluffy’ in the Bigg Boss house this time. Contestants may have a good time with him, we guess.