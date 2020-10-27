Bigg Boss 13 contestant and controversial YouTuber Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Pathak has lost his mother today in Mumbai. Famous paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared the news on his Instagram account with a picture of him kissing his aged mother on the forehead. Hindustani Bhau was a part of Bigg Boss 13 and got evicted after a few months in December 2019. He was seen in the show with Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai Takes Sly Dig at Sidharth Shukla, Gives Big Shout Out To Nikki Tamboli Over 'Aisi Ladki' Remark

When Bhau was inside the Bigg Boss house, he had explained how badly he was missing his mother. He had told Times Now: “I got evicted because I wanted to leave. I had been missing my mother terribly and I am not used to staying away from her for such a long time. I am her son but I take care of her like she is my daughter. And I knew that she would be worried because I was not well in the house. Otherwise, there is no chance that I got lesser votes than the others.” Also Read - After Paras, Mahira Sharma Slams Pavitra Punia For Playing ‘Abla Naari’, Says ‘Don’t Play Victim Card’

A few months ago, Hindustani Bhau’s Instagram account was blocked after posting controversial and abusive videos