Actor Rashami Desai ended her relationship with Arhaan Khan while she was inside the Bigg Boss 13 house as a contestant. The actor had claimed earlier that she financially helped him. Now, pictures of Rashami’s supposed bank statements have gone viral on Twitter which shows a total amount of Rs 15 lakh being transferred from her account to that of Arhaan’s. The dates mentioned on the screengrabs show of October and November when Rashami was inside the BB house. Also Read - Hindustani Bhau Shares Hilarious Incident From His Stay at Bigg Boss 13 House

In the screenshot, the name of the account holder is Shivani Ajay Kumar Desai, which happens to be Rashami’s real name. As soon as the pics went viral, Rashami’s fans came in her support and started trending hashtag #FraudArhaanKhan on Twitter. Arhaan withdrew the money when Rashami was still inside the Bigg Boss house, it has been claimed. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Spills The Beans on His Activies Quarantine And It's Not What You Think!

The accusations have mostly been leveled on Twitter by netizens who claim to Rashami’s fans. They also shared screenshots of bank statements of monetary transactions from an account with the name Shivani Ajay Kumar Desai. A user tweeted in Hindi claiming Arhaan Khan has taken Rs 15 Lakh from the actress’ account in 15 days. Also Read - Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 Rerun Discontinues, Here's Why

Another user alleged that Arhaan has even taken money for subscribing to a popular OTT platform. A fanclub of Rashami Desai tweeted: “We need justice for @TheRashamiDesai. She has earned money with lot of her hardwork and #FraudArhaanKhan misused her money. What a shame to society.”

Take a look:

So #FraudArhaanKhan is Trending on twitter after BankStatement of @TheRashamiDesai gets leaked. Wherein he had Transferred 15lacks in his account from Rashami’s account. We dont know if Statement is Real or not pic.twitter.com/qj0cbwrbIG — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) April 20, 2020

Bloody looser fraud ramlaal @imArhaanKhan threating Rashami…. Shame in you u bloody tujhe Salman Khan jaisa superstar ne exposed National TV pr kia fir bhi tujhe sharam nhi aaya #FraudArhaanKhan pic.twitter.com/mchiWV4v3U — Binti ♡ SidRa 💫 (@arohi_bintii) April 20, 2020

Calling Arhaan a “gold digger,” Rashamians, as Rashami’s fans like to call themselves claimed in a tweet: “This is a call to all fandoms – any and every one who is sane enough to see the wrong in this situation- keep aside your bigg boss grudges for once and please help us expose and shame a gold digger. #FraudArhaanKhan.”

However, there has been no substantial basis to any such claim on the part of fans. During her stay in the house in the latest season, Rashami Desai was heartbroken after learning about Arhaan Khan’s child and former wife. The two eventually parted ways. It seems a bigger shock is waiting for the Naagin 4 actor if allegations made by her fans come true!

(With inputs from IANS)