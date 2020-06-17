Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise due to suicide has opened up a way to talk about mental health and depression. The Bollywood industry suddenly educates people and spreads awareness about the importance of well-being. Sushant’s suicide at the age of 34 has left everyone broken from inside and also got many opening up on their struggle stories. TV actor Arhaan Khan, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13 along with Rashami Desai is suffering from depression. The Bado Bahu actor’s spokesperson recently revealed a news portal that Arhaan Khan is in depression and is also visiting a psychiatrist for treatment. Also Read - Vikas Gupta Accuses Parth Samthaan, Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma For 'Making His Life Living Hell' | Watch

In an official statement, Arhaan’s PR manager shared, “Yes its true, Arhaan has been under medication. But it is not a recent development. This has been on since the last 2.5 months now, the reasons we choose not to ponder upon. We wish he is allowed this time to recover. Accepting that you need help is the first step to making yourself better.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Reveals He Had No Idea About His Son Suffering From Depression

Arhaan’s PR manager said he is in Jaipur with his family and will be back once things get normal. She further added, “Arhaan has shifted to his hometown Jaipur to be with. He will be staying there for a few days more before he gets back to the city all ready to embrace work and positivity. Till then let us allow him this space and time that he much needs.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Expresses His Gratitude For Indian Army, Says 'Your Sacrifice Will Not go in Vain'

In Bigg Boss 13, Arhaan entered as a wild card contestant and made headlines as he proposed to co-contestant Rashami Desai. During his stay, he grabbed a lot of eyeballs for all wrong reasons. BB13’s host Salman Khan revealed Arhaan’s past which Rashami was not aware of. On the national television, it was revealed that Arhaan was already married with kids and had hidden these things from his girlfriend Rashami.

However, Arhaan Khan’s controversies didn’t stop. There were pictures of Rashami’s supposed bank statements which were doing rounds on the internet. It shows a total amount of Rs 15 lakh being transferred from her account to that of Arhaan’s. The dates mentioned on the screengrabs show of October and November when Rashami was inside the BB house.