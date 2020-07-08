Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz has a huge fan following- all credit to his performance in the Salman Khan hosted show. He who stood as the first runner-up during this season’s finale has welcomed a new member to his family. He has purchased a big blue beast, a new car for himself. Yes, he is the proud owner of BMW 5 Series M Sports. The stunning blue car is indeed Asim’s one of the biggest possessions so far. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Himanshi Khurana Suffers From PCOS, Says She's Body-Shamed Because of Fluctuating Weight

Here is Asim Riaz announcing the arrival of his new car in an Instagram post. He wrote, “I’m extremely happy today to get my DREAM CAR. new beast – BMW 5 Series M Sports that I bought from The Car Mall, Delhi.” Also Read - Siya Kakkar Suicide Latest News: Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz Asks Fans to 'Erase Negativity'

Talking about the outlet in Delhi, he wrote that they deal only with Luxury-Premium vehicles and provide quality cars with excellent service which is smooth and hassle-free. “They deal in Luxury Premium vehicles and provide quality cars with an excellent service that’s smooth & hassle-free.

I am more than satisfied with my experience with the car mall and recommend everyone to go try them out if you’re looking for your next luxury ride. Thank you Mr Amit Mehta and team for your impeccable service”, he added. Also Read - Do You Know How Much Shehnaaz Gill Charges For One Instagram Post? It's Way More Than What Asim Riaz Does

Take a look at the pictures:



BMW 5 Series price in New Delhi starts at Rs. 55.4 Lakh. The lowest price model is BMW 5 Series 530i Sport and the most priced model of BMW 5 Series 530d M Sport priced at Rs. 68.4 Lakh.

On the work front, Asim has worked in film Main Tera Hero starring Varun Dhawan. He took part in BB13. Asim has been a part of several music videos, one of them featuring Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandes and another with his lady love Himanshi Khurana.