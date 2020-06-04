Ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra recently mentioned in an interview that he desperately wants to get rid of his wrist tattoo which has his ex-girlfriend Akanksha’s name written on it. The sanskari playboy has admitted that the reports of him getting rid of Akanksha’s name tattoo is true. He told ETimes, “Since, we have broken up there is no point having a tattoo of her name. I had planned to do it immediately after coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, but I bagged a new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and as I was inside the house, I couldn’t do it. Once I came out of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the lockdown was implemented and I couldn’t get it removed. Now, the first thing I am going to do once the lockdown is lifted. This has been on my mind since a long time.” Also Read - Paras Chhabra Finds Shehnaaz Gill 'Irritating', Says 'I Can't Handle Her, Not Spoken to Her Since Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'

Both had got each other’s names tattooed on their respective wrists when they were dating each other. However, Akanksha has modified the tattoo of his name on her wrist. In February, she shared pictures from her tattoo modification session on Instagram. The new version of tattoo is now a barcode with ‘BEING ME’ written along with it. Also Read - Paras Chhabra Hits Back at Jay Bhanushali For His PR Remark, Says, 'I Don't Want This Kind of Publicity'

Before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house, Paras was very much committed to Akanksha, but after few weeks he announced breaking up with her after becoming friends with Mahira Sharma. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Rumoured Couple Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra Step Out in Mumbai to Distribute Food, Video Goes Viral

In the same interview, Paras hinted towards being with Mahira Sharma. He said, “We met a couple of times during the lockdown. Acchi feeling aati hai Mahira se mil kar and we share a beautiful bond. I don’t want to go down the regular route of proposing to her. I want everything to happen organically.”