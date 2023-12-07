Home

Bigg Boss 13 Couple Himanshi Khurana-Asim Riaz Announce Breakup Over Different Religious Beliefs

Himanshi Khurana revealed that she and Asim Riaz 'sacrificed love for different religious beliefs,' in a statement on her Instagram account.

Himanshi Khurana who dated Asim Riaz for over four years took to social media to confirm her break. For the unversed, The two met during their stints in ‘Bigg Boss 13‘ and soon fell in love with each other. She released a statement on her Instagram handle specifying religious differences between their split. “YES, we are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions, we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We request you to respect our privacy, ” the note concluded.

Himanshi Khurana Announces Breakup With Asim Riaz:

For the unaware, Himanshi belongs to a Punjabi Sikh family, Asim on the other hand, is a Muslim who hails from Jammu. In another social media post, Himanshi wrote, “When we tried…But we could not find a solution for our life…You still love each other but luck is not supporting happily ever after…No hate only love…That’s called mature decision.” However, Asim has not posted anything regarding the separation on social media yet.

Himanshi Khurana-Asim Riaz End 4-Year-Long Relationship:

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s fans were taken aback by their breakup news. While some of the users also trolled the duo for their ‘religious differences’ reason. One of the users wrote, “Didi ko abhi samajh me aa raha hai k dono k religious alag hai 😂 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Itne time se yeh sohrahi thi kya 😂😂@iamhimanshikhurana (sic).” The third user wrote, “Actually, both of them are not certain to me some differences in religion and the girl is older than her, the reasons are many, even when I watched Big Boss 13, I felt Asim Hoa loves her the most (sic).”

Himanshi revealed that she had been dating Chow for the last nine years during her time on Bigg Boss. She confirmed her separation from Chow shortly after leaving the reality show. She started dating her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Asim Riaz in 2020 after he revealed his affection for her. The duo released four songs – Dil ko Maine Di Kasam, Afsos Karoge, Khyaal Rakheya Kar, and Kalla Sohna Nai in 2020.

