Bigg Boss 13 couple Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla might just be married. Or at least the latest buzz around their relationship suggests the same. Fans are scratching their heads over the news of Shehnaaz and Sidharth tying the knot in December last year.

The couple met on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 after which Sidharth went on to win the trophy and Shehnaaz won many hearts with her cute antics. A report in Filmibeat now suggests that the couple flew out of Mumbai in December last year and got married, deciding to not reveal the news yet and focus on individual careers.

While none of them have spoken about their relationship officially, their fans leave no stone unturned to prove that they are indeed together. Whether it's the inside glimpse of the birthday party thrown by Sidharth for Shehnaaz or the wallpaper of the man on her phone – fans have been spotting and tracking each detail of their love life. They have even coined the hashtag #SidNaaz for the duo, making their chemistry even more popular.

While it will be too soon to believe these rumours, it’s just exciting to see how their chemistry has provided so much popularity to them. Sidharth is currently busy with her Alt Balaji web-series, Shehnaaz has flown to Canada to star in a Diljit Dosanjh-film.

What do you think of the rumours of their wedding?