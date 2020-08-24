Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala and her husband Parag Tyagi, who were all set to experience the parenthood within a few months, reveal that the adoption process has been delayed and it might take time. The Kaanta Laga actor has decided to adopt a baby girl and in an earlier interview, she revealed how difficult was it to convince her husband Parag to take a step towards adoption. Also Read - US President Donald Trump Announces Emergency Use of Plasma Therapy to Treat COVID-19 Patients

Shefali's plans to adopt a baby girl have been delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. In the latest interview with Mumbai Mirror, she admitted that: "Research, paperwork and counseling sessions take time, but we are positive." Jariwala revealed that she would want her first child to be adopted and may later on may consider giving birth biologically.

Shefali revealed that it was difficult for Parag and her to be on the same page, but it happened. She told Bollywood Life, "He could not understand my emotion for a long time. It is something that has developed in me for years. But for such a big decision, it was crucial that he and I come on the same page. My time in the Bigg Boss 13 house got him thinking about having a family. His folks are very comfortable about it though. I feel my story is nothing short of a fairy-tale. I came from a very simple middle-class home. My life took a turn after Kaanta Laga. I feel grateful that I am so comfortable where I am. In my life, I want to give back the love and fortune that has come my way. I want to share my blessings."

The actor had revealed that she is inspired with Sunny Leone. She told, “I was actually moved by Sunny Leone’s decision when she adopted a girl child. I always wanted to adopt a baby girl”.

Shefali Jariwala is currently working on a remake of a hit song of the nineties with Mika Singh. The duo shot for the music video for the song amidst the lockdown.