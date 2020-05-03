Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s two fans passed away due to coronavirus complications and the actor announced the news on social media. Taking to Twitter, she tweeted, “Two Sidnaaz fans passed away waheguru g bless them and huge respect for them.” (sic) The two fans named Sanam and Sidharth Jamwal succumbed to the deadly COVID-19. To remember them, Sidnaz fans trended hashtags #RipSanam # #RipSidharthJamwal. Also Read - Paras Chhabra Finds Shehnaaz Gill 'Irritating', Says 'I Can't Handle Her, Not Spoken to Her Since Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'

Many Shehnaaz’s fans reacted but positive comments. One user wrote, “I think they both are happy now….RIP for two beautiful soul Sidharth Jamwal & Sanam. U both always stay in our hearts & Sidnaaz family… #RipSidharthJamwal #RipSanam.” While, the another tweeted, “They both will be very happy to see this shehnaaz thank you so much they loved you a lot Sanam ke Lia sidnaaz ushki dunia thi and Jamwal apko BHT respect krta tha thank you so much it’s meant a lot plz take care of yourself plz stay home plz #RipSidharthJamwal #RipSanam.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz and Sidharth were last seen in romantic music video ‘Bhula Dunga’. If speculations are to be believed, the two actors have been roped in for two more music videos. However, there have been no official announcement on the same.