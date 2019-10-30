Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and actress Karishma Tanna pepped up the spirits at the Bigg Boss House this week. They entered the house and multiplied the entertainment level.

Farah played judge at the ‘Bigg Boss Adalat’, which was set up to clear the misunderstandings that happened between contestants after a week full of fights, aggression, and tears.

To clear the air amidst the contestants, various ‘muddas’ (issues) were raised in the ‘Bigg Boss Adalat’. Farah tried to sort out the differences between housemates and focused on important issues. The entire house turned into a courtroom, the contestants were divided into two teams – Shukla’s and Desai’s.

Team Shukla’s included Shehnaz, Asim, Aarti and Devoleena whereas team Desai’s included Mahira, Paras, Shefali, and Siddhartha Dey. After each buzzer, they presented a case in front of the special judge and she decided which case she wants to take up and solve.

The choreographer-filmmaker has always maintained that she is the biggest fan of the reality show Bigg Boss, and that she follows every season thoroughly. After a session of heated arguments, Farah has already given a clean chit in favour of both Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai.

Post Farah’s exit, the house welcomed another celebrity and ex-contestant, Karishma Tanna. The actress had a task planned for the contestants and was seen judging them on the basis of their performances.