Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz, who won several hearts with his stint in the Salman Khan hosted show, has made all his fans proud by being among the most searched celebrities on the Google list. The actor, who never misses a chance to flaunt his charm and show hot physique, has over 4.7 million followers on Instagram. He is among the international stars such as Katherine Langford and Hande Ercel. As per the reports, 4.8% of people are Googling him per day. Asim Riaz has an immense fan following not just in India, but abroad too. He enjoys love from all over the world. As he enters the trending list with the tagline "Most Googled Star Asim". The reports are calculated from January and February 2021's list.

Asim Khan had bagged the runner-up position in Bigg Boss 13. After the show, he worked on a couple of music videos and impressed viewers with his performances. One of them featuring Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandes – Mere Angne Mein and another with his lady love Himanshi Khurana – Bazaar. He has set an example of someone who was unknown when he began his journey in Bigg Boss to becoming someone extremely famous with a crazy fan following.

Asim’s girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, who was also a part of the reality show, took to her Instagram stories to share the good news. Last year, Asim gifted himself a brand new car- BMW 5 Series M Sports. It was his dream to buy the car especially this one.