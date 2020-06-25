Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala and her husband Parag Tyagi will be experiencing parenthood soon. The Kaanta Laga actor has decided to adopt a baby. In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Shefali shared the reason behind her decision to adopt a baby and how he convinced her husband to take a step towards adoption. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arhaan Khan’s Spokesperson Reveals Actor is in Depression And Under Medication

Shefali said, "It is a very brave decision, especially in the culture we belong to. 'Why don't you have your own kids? It is reserved for those who cannot have their own.' Parag and I do not come from that space. Adoption is something I wanted to do as I find the thought very beautiful. I was first introduced to it when I was 10 or 12, at a very impressionable age. I have carried it since then. Parag and I have been wedded for four-five years now and obviously, people are asking us about a baby. It is quite normal."

Shefal revealed that it was difficult for Parag and her to be on the same page, but it happened. She told the daily, “He could not understand my emotion for a long time. It is something that has developed in me for years. But for such a big decision, it was crucial that he and I come on the same page. My time in the Bigg Boss 13 house got him thinking about having a family. His folks are very comfortable about it though. I feel my story is nothing short of a fairy-tale. I came from a very simple middle class home. My life took a turn after Kaanta Laga. I feel grateful that I am so comfortable where I am. In my life, I want to give back the love and fortune that has come my way. I want to share my blessings.”

Shefali had once revealed that she was inspired by Sunny Leone’s decision to adopt a baby girl. “I was actually moved by Sunny Leone’s decision when she adopted a girl child. I always wanted to adopt a baby girl,” said Shefali Jariwala.