Ahead of Bigg Boss 14 grand finale, ex-contestant Abhinav Shukla declares that the winner of the show will be his wife and actor Rubina Dilaik. On Friday, Abhinav has joined the ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ trend. He took to his Twitter account to share a video where he says “Yeh Main Hoon, yeh seb hai”. And pointing out at Rubina and his picture, he says “Yeh Bigg Boss 14 ki winner hai Rubina, Pawri Hori Hai”. Abhinav Shukla also shared a picture of Rubina Dilaik blowing a balloon inside the Bigg Boss 14 house and captioned it ‘Yeh BB14 Winner Hai’. While sharing the post, he wrote, “Pawrty ho rahi haii… #BB14FinaleWeek #RubinaDilaik.” Lol. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 February 18, 2021, Written Update: Rakhi Sawant Makes Fun of Aly Goni And His Mother’s Conversation, Rubina Schools Her

Check the video and photo shared by Abhinav Shukla here:

2 days are left for Bigg Boss 14 fans to know who will take the stunning trophy home. As per the votings and Twitter polls, Rubina Dilaik stands at the top of the list. As per India.com poll on Twitter, Rubina Dilaik emerges as the winner with 61.5% votes followed by Rahul Vaidya with 24.1% votes. Aly Goni will be the second runner-up with 10.9% votes and Nikki Tamboli with 3.5% votes. Rakhi Sawant has grabbed the lowest position.