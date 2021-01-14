Bigg Boss 14 house has seen a lot of emotional feelings and fights. A recent fight just happened between Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan over food. The viewers will see an ugly spat between the two over muesli. The contestants have won the luxury budget task and received more food especially muesli. Eijaz Khan started eating more and Rubina got angry over it. She then advised him that don’t each too much of muesli in one go as he may fall ill due to over-eating. Eiajaz and Rahul Vaidya got irritated and argued with her. Eijaz said, “I will eat as much as I wish to. Hamari sehat hamari zimmedari, my mouth-my stomach. In breakfast, I will eat Muesli Omelette, in lunch I will eat Muesli khichdi and in dinner, I will eat Muesli pulao”. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Opens Up on Her Parent's Reaction To Aly Goni, Says 'They Have Been Misunderstood'

Rubina Dilaik was so angry that she didn’t realise that she said Eijaz ‘habshi’. Later, Eijaz will come close to her during the fight. She will tell him to stay away and not to touch her again. Abhinav Shukla comes shouting at Eijaz and warned him him to not come close to his wife. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: After Getting Second Chance, Vikas Gupta Walks Out Of The House Due To Health Issues

Watch the promo shared by the channel:

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik have played very well till now and their fans are happy with their performances. They, as a team notice the game of each and every contestant. On the other hand, Eijaz is alone in the house without any support system. He recently confessed his love to Pavitra Punia and proposed for marriage. Eijaz’s brother Imran shared his views on their relationship. Imran praised Pavitra for the way she supported his brother inside the Bigg Boss house and expressed gratitude for the same. He also said that his family will respect their decision.