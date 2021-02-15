TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house last month as a proxy player of Eijaz Khan as had to leave the game in between. Devoleena has been evicted from the reality game show and recently took to Twitter to slam Paras Chhabra for not supporting her as he was sent by the makers to support her. While bashing Paras, Devoleena wrote, “One should actually understand the meaning of #supporter. Supporter k naam pe bhi kalaa daag ban gaya #girgit. Support karna nahi tha toh anna hi nahi chahiye tha. Gandi gandi harkatein karega toh tareefein thodi batorega (He is a black spot in the name of a supporter. Chameleon! If he did not want to support, he should have avoided coming on the show! He won’t be praised for dirty actions.).. #BB14.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, February 14, 2021, Highlights: Salman Khan Announces Another Mid-Week Eviction



A day before Devoleena’s eviction, Paras was heard saying on Bigg Bos 14, “Mai karunga isko support? Tweet marti thi mere liye!” Jasmin Bhasin also nodded in agreement, adding, “She also tweeted against me but deleted those posts later.”

When Devoleena’s exit was confirmed, fans of Eijaz Khan were heartbroken as they were expecting him to enter Bigg Boss 14 house to surprise the contestants and be a part of the finale. Now that Devoleena is out, Eijaz’s game is also over.