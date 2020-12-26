Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are madly in love with each other. The couple earlier portrayed their love as a friendship but later on the actors shared that they are in a relationship for 3 years. Jasmin had earlier said that they took time to understand their feelings for each other and now that they were away for such a long period, the adorable couple realised their feelings for each other. In a recent promo shared by the channel, Aly will be seen going down on ne knee to propose his lover. However, what made us shock was Aly didn’t propose Jasmin. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Looks Straight Out of Fairytale in This Yellow Tulle Dress on Bigg Boss 14

Who did Aly propose in the Bigg Boss 14 house?

The promo video shows that Aly has a ring and he read a note where it's written that he has to present this ring to someone whom he wants to unite as a couple 'Ring unhe panaiye jiske sath ek bandhan mein bandana chahte hai'. On the other hand, the clip shows Jasmin all blushing, and waiting for Aly to give her the ring, but instead of Jasmin, Aly gave the ring to Rahul Vaidya.

In the promo, Aly walks up to Rahul to present him the ring. He goes down on one knee and puts the ring on his finger as the other contestants cheer and laugh. Rakhi Sawant sings, ‘Ma Da Ladla Bigad Gaya’.

Watch the hilarious video here:

It’s Christmas special episode on Bigg Boss 14 where all the contestants will play Secret Santa for each other. They even celebrated Salman Khan’s birthday and dedicated dance performances for the megastar.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 14.