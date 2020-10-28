Bigg Boss 14 Updates And News: Television actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin’s rumored boyfriend and actor Aly Goni who is most of the time seen supporting Jasmin on social media, will reportedly enter the BB house. According to a TOI report, Aly will be seen entering the game house in the first week of November. He has been approached by the makers of the reality show to join other contestants. He was earlier asked to join in, but due to other work commitments he didn’t take part and, now when he has got the time, he has said yes to the makers. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 October 27 Episode Major Highlights: Rahul Vaidya Faces Heat in The House, Jaan-Nikki Friendship Goes For a Toss

A source told TOI, “Jasmin is already going strong inside the house and Aly will turn out to be a great ally for her. In fact, both of them will be a strong support system for each other. Aly had openly slammed Nikki Tamboli (Jasmin’s arch-rival inside the house) and her team on social media for targeting Jasmin and him in a distasteful manner. What makes the prospect even more interesting is the fact that Jasmin and Aly have always been linked with each other. While they have vehemently denied being a couple, their easy-going camaraderie and sizzling chemistry have often set tongues wagging.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Wild Card Contestant Kavita Kaushik Hopes to Add New Twist



Aly Goni was last seen in Nach Baliye 9 with his ex-girlfriend Natasha. He has featured in shows such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Khatra Khatra Khatra.

In the Bigg Boss 14 house, Jasmin Bhasin was seen in a verbal spat with Rahul Vaidya during the captaincy task. The end result saw her crying and yelling for justice.