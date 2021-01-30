In today’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan will be seen schooling Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik for not taking Rakhi Sawant’s hilarious antics as a sport. In the last episode, Rakhi was seen pulling the string out of Abhinav’s shorts. This did not go down well with housemates, Abhinav and wife Rubina Dilaik. Even netizens didn’t like Rakhi’s behavior and called her cheap for crossing her limits. The audiences expected that on Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman would school Rakhi Sawant for this incident, however, it was Abhinav and Rubina who were schooled for not enjoying it. Salman has said that Rakhi’s entertainment has only benefitted Abhinav. Salman’s suggestions didn’t go down well with the audience who have given him and Rakhi a complete thumbs down. Also Read - Vikas Gupta in Trouble: Roadies 9's Vikas Khoker Reveals 'He Asked For Nudes, Sexual Favours'

Netizens have crippled in from all corners on this incident and trolled Salman Khan for praising Rakhi for crossing her limits and calling the episode ‘entertainment’. One of the users wrote: “Salman Khan is disappointing us as a host :(“. Another one wrote: “Shameless indeed.shocked that SalmanKhan is supporting RakhiSawant behaviour”.

Check out for some more comments:

I don’t know why @BeingSalmanKhan supported Rakhi for her wrong deeds. She is crossing her limits day by day. Now her entertainment turned into harrasment.

Please support #AbhinavShukla by retweet more@iamkamyapunjabi@RubiDilaik @iAmVJAndy @ashukla09

VIEWERS WITH ABHINAV — Rubinav Fanpage (@rinkyagarwal06) January 30, 2021

If a man pulls rope of a girl’s bottomwear or strap of her bra, then will @ColorsTV #WeekendKaVaar say it’s for your fayda girl, good for TRP? Sick #SalmanKhan

VIEWERS WITH ABHINAV#WeekendKaVaar #RubinaDilaik #AbhinavShukla #ShameOnRakhi — SP (@shilpiee5) January 30, 2021

@BeingSalmanKhan tumne rubina ke pinky finger ka bohot mudda banaya tha,ab kya dar gaye rakhi se.kha jayegi kya tujhe.imandari se show host ni kar pa rahe toh nikal lo show se.sakal mat dikhao show me.rakhi ke jamure — Mehul (@Mehul44224489) January 30, 2021

I will file a complaint against @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan for promoting & celebrating harassment & bullying in #BiggBoss14 consent doesn’t mean anything? What is this twisted mindset that sees being harassed as getting an advantage? Shame on #BB14 & #ShameOnSalmankhan — vice15 (@vice15) January 30, 2021

@BeingSalmanKhan tu ne asim ke piche bhi laga tha uske career bhi down karna chate tha tu sala pakka biased hein tera flim radhe ko mein khud flop karunga — Arunavo paul (@ArunavoPaum) January 30, 2021

What do you think about Rakhi Sawant’s behaviour? Is she right?