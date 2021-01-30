In today’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan will be seen schooling Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik for not taking Rakhi Sawant’s hilarious antics as a sport. In the last episode, Rakhi was seen pulling the string out of Abhinav’s shorts. This did not go down well with housemates, Abhinav and wife Rubina Dilaik. Even netizens didn’t like Rakhi’s behavior and called her cheap for crossing her limits. The audiences expected that on Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman would school Rakhi Sawant for this incident, however, it was Abhinav and Rubina who were schooled for not enjoying it. Salman has said that Rakhi’s entertainment has only benefitted Abhinav. Salman’s suggestions didn’t go down well with the audience who have given him and Rakhi a complete thumbs down. Also Read - Vikas Gupta in Trouble: Roadies 9's Vikas Khoker Reveals 'He Asked For Nudes, Sexual Favours'
Netizens have crippled in from all corners on this incident and trolled Salman Khan for praising Rakhi for crossing her limits and calling the episode ‘entertainment’. One of the users wrote: “Salman Khan is disappointing us as a host :(“. Another one wrote: “Shameless indeed.shocked that SalmanKhan is supporting RakhiSawant behaviour”.
Check out for some more comments:
What do you think about Rakhi Sawant’s behaviour? Is she right?