Popular TV actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani has met with a car accident in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on New Year's eve. A report has been filed in TOI where it has been mentioned that the actor luckily escaped injury. He went for a work cum leisure trip with his friends when the incident took place. He was driving an SUV car and suffered a narrow escape when another car pushed them. The car he was driving, got damaged and was lifted with the help of a crane.

A statement has been filed by Nishant where he said that there is nothing to worry. He revealed, "There is nothing to worry and I am perfectly alright with no injuries. It's just that the car got badly damaged and a crane was called to lift it. With God's grace and my mom's blessings, I am fine. I was driving and suddenly saw another car coming from the wrong side. The road was quite steep and to save us, I went off the road but in vain. I shifted towards the left but this car rammed into mine. Thankfully, only the car got damaged and all of us were saved without any scratch. Surprisingly, the guy who rammed into our car immediately fled from the spot. Later, we somehow managed to reach our hotel."

Nishant was a part of Bigg Boss season 14, however, he got eliminated from the show. After coming back from Bigg Boss, Nishant Singh had taken to Instagram to share a video message for his opponents. He said, "So guys, iss hafte Bigg Boss ke ghar mein jo mere saath hua, mujhe kaha gaya, uske liye mera sirf ek jawaab hai. Chamak sabko nazar aati hai, par andhera koi nahi dekh paata (So, what happened with me in the Bigg Boss house and what I was told, I just have one answer for it. Everyone can see shine but no one can see the darkness.)".

On the professional front, Nishant Singh Malkhani completed a digital film titled LAC Live The Battle, which is based on the Sino Indian skirmishes in the Galwan Valley.