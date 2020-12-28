TV actor Pavitra Punia who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant, urgently leaves for Delhi after her father gets injured. He had a fall which has left him in a serious condition. As per a report in TOI, Punia’s father rushed to the hospital and is under strict medical supervision. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor’s publicist confirmed, “Yes, Pavitra has flown to Delhi soon upon hearing the news and is very worried. Her father has been rushed to the hospital and further clarity will only come in once she reaches there and meets the doctors. I urge everyone to please send her your good wishes and pray for her father’s early recovery.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill And Salman Khan Perform Jaw-Dropping Dance Moves on Romantic Track in Bigg Boss 14-Watch

The TV actor also took to her social media account to share a note for her dad’s speedy recovery. There are 2 greetings that reads as: “I miss the fun and the laughter that we share daddy. I can’t wait for you to be back home, I live you, Get Well Soon”. Another picture shared by Punia says, “Recovering sooner than you think has been my prayer for you dearest daddy I hope you will swing back to life a and wear that cheerful look again get well soon”. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh Confirms His Entry in Bigg Boss 14 House as Contestant

Check Pavitra’s post here:

Pavitra’s stint in the Bigg Boss 14 was appreciated however she got eliminated. In the show, Pavitra made headlines with her alleged romantic bond with actor Eijaz Khan.

On the work front, Pavitra plays the role of evil Queen Timnasa in the show Baalveer Returns. She rose to fame as Nidhi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.