A day after Punjabi actor and singer Sara Gurpal entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, a man named Tushar from the United States claimed that the actor was married to him in 2014. To back his claim, he shared pictures and their marriage certificate, in which, her name was mentioned as Rachna Devi. Now, Tushar opened up about his relationship with Sara, what went wrong between them, and contestant Eijaz Khan's liking towards Sara in the house.

Speaking to Times Now, Tushar opened up on his love story with Sara and said, "We met at the beginning of 2014 and then we started dating. It was a love marriage but I don't think she was popular. She had done like music videos at the time we were getting married. In Punjabi music videos, nobody knows who the model is, people know the singer. It is not something you could build a career on. It was not something that she could go further with her career."

When asked what went wrong between them, he was quoted as saying by the website, "When we were in America and she wasn't getting work there, it was mentally upsetting for her. But then I sent her to India, said you do work, and said you can come back and see how things go. Then, she went to India and started getting work after work. That was the reason. She chose fame over her personal life."

On the moment when they decided to part ways, “So when fame comes, it comes with a lot of stupid things too. In Punjab, as a girl, you have to do certain things, be around people. It might be good for personal life but not for professional life. So, those were things. There was a guy who was like her bodyguard but became a friend. So when she went to India, I had him around. And he would be there around her to protect her on shoots or whenever there would be people around her in small towns. He used to tell me things like ma’am is not doing things right, you should come to India. He was like you need to come and see what is happening. There were a lot of things happening. But sometimes fame is not everything you need.”

“Ya now, I feel like that. But back then we were in love, I did not feel that. I understand that everyone wants to be successful but you can’t go down for something like that. That’s all I can say”, on being asked if he feels used by her.

When asked about Eijaz Khan liking his ex-wife, he reacted, “I think we are over it now. I have no feelings left for her. We are done and we have both moved on. I hope she is going to find somebody but whoever she finds like, she shouldn’t take it for like fame or anything. She should find a guy who’s good from inside and she should not like people for fame and what fame is going to do to her. If you are ready for personal life, you need to sacrifice something of your professional life. I am not saying you don’t work anymore but look at a bigger artiste like Aishwarya, she got married, we don’t see more for her movies now. So, that’s a big step.”

When asked if he will confront her on Bigg Boss, he said, “I would just like to go there and confront her. I would love to go, confront. If they (Bigg Boss makers) call me as a guest, I would try to go. However, I don’t want to be cheap when she is there, it won’t be good for both of us. We both won’t be able to focus.”