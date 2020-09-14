Bigg Boss 14 Latest News: The makers of the most-watched reality show have released a new promo on Sunday, announcing the official release date of the popular reality show and the timings. The promo show hosted by Salman Khan promises an exciting and entertaining season, not like this year 2020. The video shows Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on October 3, Saturday, at 9 pm on Colors TV. Now, a source close to the development informs us that the contestants will be put under quarantine starting September 20 or September 21 till the time they enter the Bigg Boss 14 house on October 3. Also Read - Sickening to The Core! Man Throws Stray Dog Into Lake In Bhopal, Then Smiles For The Camera | Watch

According to the Pinkvilla report, the confirmed list of contestants includes Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Shanu, Eijaz Khan, Aly Goni. There are also 4 YouTubers who will be entering the house. Apparently, the YouTubers are already put up in a hotel in Mumbai for quarantine as they had to travel from Delhi to Mumbai for the same.

Bigg Boss 14 makers have kept the timings the same as the last year. It is going to come on air at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and at 10:30 pm during weekdays (Mon-Fri).

The channel posted the promo on Instagram with a caption that read, “2020 ki har problem ko chaknachoor karne aa gaya hai #BiggBoss! #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @vootselect. #AbScenePaltega” (sic)

Watch the promo here: