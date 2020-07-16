Actor Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen has officially denied being a part of the upcoming season of reality show Bigg Boss. The speculations were rife regarding the actor’s participation in the show. However, he took to social media on a Thursday morning to refute all the rumours. The actor took to his Instagram stories and made a ‘loud and clear’ announcement. He said ‘not in Bigg Boss 14 loud & clear shukriya’. Also Read - Rajeev Sen Breaks Silence on Rumours of Rift in Marriage, Says Someone is Brainwashing Charu Asopa

Rajeev has been in the news for the past year because of his personal life. The actor got married to TV actor Charu Asopa in June last year and kept treating the internet with some love-dovey pictures throughout the year only to delete them all earlier this month. This gave fuel to the speculations of trouble in his paradise. Rajeev even came out to say that his wife was being brainwashed by a friend but Charu alleged that no one was manipulating her and she had her own issues with Rajeev. The matter continues to be discussed.

Meanwhile, another actor who was being rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss 14, Adhyayan Suman also took to social media to reveal that he was not interested in participating. He took to Twitter on Wednesday to clarify that he was not going to be a part of the reality show and all the reports saying he is entering the house are rather false. His tweet read, "False news of me being a part of big boss ! Thanks but no thanks ! Disrespectful to say the least ! #BigBoss @ColorsTV please clarify this! Regards" (sic)

False news of me being a part of big boss ! Thanks but no thanks ! Disrespectful to say the least ! #BigBoss @ColorsTV please clarify this! Regards — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) July 15, 2020

Other names who are rumoured to have given their nods to be a part of the Salman Khan show include Nia Sharma, Akansha Puri, Vivian DSena, Jasmin Bhasin, Alisha Panwar, Aarushi Dutta, Shanthipriya, and Shubhangi Atre. No confirmation on the names is out yet. Meanwhile, the makers are planning to begin the show by September end this year.