Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan on Pavitra Punia, Arrogance, 'Good News', And Love From Fans | Exclusive Interview

Actor Eijaz Khan has found new popularity ever since he came out of the Bigg Boss 14 house. The actor has got immense love from the fans and also found the girl of his dreams in Pavitra Punia. He's currently out of the show to fulfil his prior movie commitments and will soon make a comeback. In an exclusive chat with india.com, Eijaz talks about all things that the reality show has taught him, his growing love for Pavitra, and just how much his fans mean to him. Excerpts:

What has Bigg Boss given you?

Bigg Boss has given me love, friendship. It has made me realise what I am made of. Bigg Boss has readied me for my whole life. I am not kidding. You guys watch a one-and-a-half-hour of entertainment, but what we go through is an amazing psychological experiment. If you get a chance, please go to Bigg Boss. I know how to pick up the pieces if something is broken now. I know where my focus is… I know what my priorities are. I am so clear in life today. It has simplified my life.

Before stepping into the house, you had said that you felt ‘lonely’ in life. Is that feeling gone now?

Gone with the wind. Never coming back. All of us are alone in our heads. All of us have to be whole by ourselves. Saying that I was alone without you is just a romanticised bulls***. You have to be your own person. So that when the other person enters your life, that person loves you and respects you for what you really are and that is true love. As simple as that.

How is the time moving now after spending so many days inside the house?

I don’t know. I am juggling the shoot. I am doing double shifts. I don’t know what I ate for lunch. If I go on a break, I feel like ‘abhi kukdooku bajega, mic kidhar hai’. I don’t know where I am. I don’t know what I am doing. All I am trying to do is live life every moment. I am doing the shoot-I am giving my best. I am talking to my dad-I am giving my best. I am with Pavitra – I am giving my best. Right now, I am talking to you and I am giving my best.

So you have got a chance to go back inside the house, you have also got the girl, you have got so much love from the fans outside now – do you feel blessed or privileged?

Meri mehnat hai, Khuda ka shuqr hai, aap logon ka pyaar hai (It's all because of my hardwork, the grace of God, and your love) I have always worked hard. I think people saw that in Bigg Boss. I have no qualms about working hard. Kuch bhi kaam kar sakta hun main. Main andar jhadu bhi maar raha hun, vo bhi mera kaam hai (I am even sweeping the floors inside the house, that too is my job). I have been praying since childhood. I have given my life to God, and now there's another person jiske haath me meri lagaam hai, and that's amazing. I love it. I love when I am looking at her smiling and she asks me 'kya dekh rahe ho'. Mujhe toh bahot maza aa raha hai (I am living my life today).

You have been labelled ‘arrogant’ by a section of the audience…

People have so many different versions about me – arrogance, attitude, and they say ‘oh who’s going to handle him’. People have these things to say about me and I am like ‘sab kuch hai mere me‘. I am a flawed person. Chaubis ghante koi perfect nahi hota. I am a human being. Honestly, I am trying to be a perfectionist but nobody can achieve that.

Would you mind doing a show with Pavitra?

I don’t know. Come on… don’t put things in my head (laughs). Why won’t I say yes? We were all real. Abhi bhi aise hi jhagde hote hain jaise andar hote the. Ab islye hote hain kyuki pyaar hai (We continue to fight the way we used to do inside the house. The only difference is that we are fighting out of love today).

One message for fans.

Whether there’s a trophy in my hand or not, I think I have got more than what I deserved. I am going in only and only because of the love I have got.

What about the ‘good news’ that Pavitra recently talked about in one of her interviews?

I love her too much. Don’t worry, good news is on the way.

