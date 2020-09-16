Bigg Boss 14 latest updates: The most controversial and one of the biggest reality shows Bigg Boss is all set to begin with its fourteenth season from October 3 at 9 pm. After the reports of celebrity participants coming this season such as Jasmin Bhasin, Neha Sharma, Jaan Shanu, Eijaz Khan, Aly Goni, now there are reports on several websites stating, 3 YouTube stars will be joining the contestant’s list and one of them is CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Update: Bigg Boss 13 Hit Jodi Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill to Get Locked Up Inside The Controversial House

According to reports, the 21-year-old social media content creator will be a part of the show and is said to have reached Mumbai, where he is currently quarantined in a hotel. This season, all the contestants have to mandatory stay in quarantine before entering the Bigg Boss house due to Covid-19 spread. If reports are to be believed, then the fans of CarryMinati will go crazy and he will get the maximum votes from social media.

However, CarryMinati in his live stream video confirmed that the reports of him being a part of the show is not true. When a few fans asked him is he going inside the Bigg Boss house, he denied.

Watch the video of CarryMinati below:



For the uninitiated, YouTuber CarryMinati is from Faridabad, who is known for his roast, react, and online gaming videos. He was in headlines a few months back because of the war of words between TikToker Amir Siddiqui and him which was later escalated to a fan fight. He rose to fame with his diss track “Bye Pewdiepie. He is a proud owner of the YouTube diamond play button.

Coming back to the show, as of now, the officials have just shared a promo video featuring Salman Khan. The host promises an exciting and entertaining season, not like this year 2020. The video shows Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on October 3, Saturday, at 9 pm on Colors TV.