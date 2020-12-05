Bigg Boss 14 Finale: The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 shows that on the finale night, Salman Khan is angry with the behavior of Rahul Vaidya and asks him to leave the show. The clip from the weekend ka vaar shows that Salman is annoyed with the contestants’ lack of enthusiasm towards the show. When host Salman asked Rahul if he wants to leave the house, he said YES. The answer left everyone shocked. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Shocker: Abhinav Shukla Has Drinking Problem, he Asked Kavita Kaushik to Meet in Odd Hours - Ronnit Makes Serious Allegations

Rahul was not giving 100 percent during his tasks so this made Salman ask him to leave the game. “Rahul, itni ichchha nahi ab rehne ki?” He says yes. Salman pointed out Rahul’s ‘lack of enthusiasm and lack of interest in the show’. When Rahul said that he would like elaborate the reason for his disinterest, Salman replied, “Iski zaroorat nahi hai. Please leave Rahul” says Salman. Colors TV shared a promo on Twitter and captioned it as, “Kya aaj raat @rahulvaidya23 keh denge #BiggBoss14 ke ghar ko alvida? Dekhiye aaj raat, 9 baje, #Colors par (sic).” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla Defeats Nikki Tamboli to Become Second Finalist After Eijaz Khan

Watch the promo here:

After the promo was released, the fans of Rahul were disappointed. One of the fans wrote: “Everyone portrays Rahul negative and misogynist in the House fir usko interest kahan se aayega? And he has given his everything to the show. Lack of enthusiasm like seriously?” Another one wrote: “NO RAHUL NO BIGGBOSS”.

If reports are to be believed, the next contestant to get eliminated from the house is Nikki Tamboli.