Bigg Boss 14 finale is just three days away and the upcoming weekend ka vaar will be very important for all the top 5 contestants, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, or Rakhi Sawant. Amongst them, the most loved one is Aly Goni as he is a family man and this video of his has proved it. Recently, Aly Goni was asked to tell his one final wish before the show ends, so he requested a video call with his mother and newborn niece as he has not seen them since he entered the show.

A new Bigg Boss 14 promo has been shared by the channel where Aly Goni was granted to talk to his mother. A video call was made where Aly's mother was seen sitting with the new born baby of his sister. As soon as Alt saw them, he started crying out loud and that also made the other contestants emotional. Goni was heard saying that he doesn't want to stay more in the show as he is tired of everything. He talked about the contestants by saying 'ache log' and 'ajeeb log'.

The conversation between Aly Goni and his mother is here. Read on:

Aly Goni: Ab Nahi Raha Jata Yahan, Bht Tang Agaya.

Aly’s Mother: Meri jaan, bht yaad aaayi hai.

Aly: Mujhe bhi, ab nahi raha jata yahan, mein bahot tang agaya. Kuch log bahot ache hai, kuch log bahot ajeeb hai yahan, humme bura dikhane ki koshish karate rehte hai.

Aly’s mother: Na mera bacha, jo aap yahan the, vahi aap udhar bhi ho, bahot acha aap karre ho, proud karte hai hum saare aap pe.

Aly: Aapki saari cheezein sikhayi huyi yahan kaam aayi mereko.

Aly’s mother: Aap winner ho mere liye.

Aly then thanked Bigg Boss to let Aly speak to his mother and see his niece.

Watch the promo here: