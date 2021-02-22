Bigg Boss 14 grand finale is underway and so are the performances of the top five finalists – Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni. Rakhi Sawant has performed on her hit songs and even gave a tribute to her spooky Julie avatar she often portrayed inside the house. The most sizzling performance was undoubtedly of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin as they spread their romance on the stage and their sizzling chemistry is unmissable. Performing on Shah Rukh Khan’sMera Naam Tu’, the couple left the viewers mesmerised. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Looks Like a Dream in Sequin Gown With Dramatic Sleeves

Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni give out friendship goals as they perform on ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chorenge’ from the film Sholay. Their friendship were often talk of the town among their fans.

Dharmendra Recreates the Iconic scene ‘In Kutto Ke Samne Mat Nachna’ from his blockbuster hit film Sholay.

Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik’s final battle for the trophy. Their performance says it all.

So, are you enjoying Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale?