Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Saturday LIVE Updates: Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, and Nikki Tamboli are fighting for the trophy this year. In the Saturday episode, the contestants are made to see their journey inside the house. While Rakhi is declared as the 'original entertainer' by Bigg Boss, Rubina is called the toughest woman in the show. Rahul admits that he was offered the show in the past and now he regrets how he didn't appear on the show earlier. Both Aly and Nikki too can't control their tears as they thank both Bigg Boss and the audience for helping them reach the Grand Finale.

Fight For Trophy in Bigg Boss 14

After refusing to take the offer of Rs 6 lakh, Nikki raised the competition level and ended up standing alongside Rubina, Rakhi, Rahul and Aly in the Grand Finale. Aly, who entered the show as Jasmin Bhasin's supporter led a surprising journey as most people were expecting Jasmin at his place in the Grand Finale. For Rahul too, the journey has been quite difficult after he willingly stepped out of the show in between and then entered back later. For Rakhi though, Bigg Boss has come bearing a new kind of popularity. The show gave her the brand of entertainment that she's known for. Both Rubina and Nikki have remained two of the most popular contestants since the very beginning of the season and it will now be interesting to see who goes back home with the trophy. Check out the LIVE updates for Saturday here as we slowly move towards the Grand Finale episode:

02:40 pm – Bharti Singh clears the air around Rakhi Sawant's marriage and mentions that she has seen her husband Ritesh on a video call. A section of the audience and many contestants have earlier raised doubts over the existence of Rakhi's husband.

