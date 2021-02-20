Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale, Live Streaming: Bigg Boss 14 is all set to give us the winner of season 14 and finally, are wait will be over. The final battle between the top five finalists – Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, and Nikki Tamboli will begin from tonight. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Rakhi Sawant's Husband Riteish Enters The House? She Thinks So!

The contestants will be giving some special performances for the last time in this season and spread the fervour of the grand finale. Apart from performances, some celebrity guests are also expected to enter the show and give some laugh moments to the viewers.

Check out the links here:

voot.com/shows/bigg-boss Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Nikki Tamboli Gets Evicted, It's Rubina Dilaik vs Rahul Vaidya Now

https://www.mxplayer.in/show/watch-bigg-boss-series-online-978ef2e097cf50d44af830ecd783d655

https://www.colorstv.com/bigg-boss-14/

Where and When To Bigg Boss 14 Live:

As always, Bigg Boss 14 grand finale will be premiered on Colors TV at 9 pm on Sunday (February 21). The show will also air on the HD Version of Colors TV. Tata Sky subscribers can tune into channel number 147 and 149 for Colors TV and Colors TV HD respectively. Dor Dish TV subscribers, the channels are available on channel number 121 and 120. For Airtel subscribers, they can tune into channel number 116. But if you miss it on TV, no need to worry as you can watch the live TV on Colors app, Voot and MX Player. All you need to watch it is the premium subscription.

How To Vote on Voot App:

♦ Download the Voot app on your phone.

♦ Sign in through your Google or Facebook account.

♦ Search for Bigg Boss 14, ‘Vote Now’

♦ Choose your favourite contestant and click the submit button.

♦ Your vote has been submitted.

How To Vote on Jio App:

♦ Install My Jio app on your smartphone.

♦ Register yourself using jio id or jio phone number.

♦ Then you will see a banner of Bigg Boss season 14, open that

♦ Go further by checking in to I agree on the column.

♦ Then you will see all the nominated contestants list in vote now section