Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Mid-Week Eviction: The drama continues to unfold inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. In the upcoming episode, the viewers will see actor Rajkummar Rao entering the house. And if the latest buzz around the show has anything to go by, then the actor is entering the house to promote his film and also to announce the mid-week eviction.

Currently, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, and Rahul Vaidya are playing the game for the trophy. However, as revealed by host Salman Khan, one of the five finalists will be evicted in the middle of the grand finale week, and seems like Rajkummar has been entrusted with the same job.

The actor will be seen promoting his upcoming film Roohi in the show. As seen in a few glimpses shared by a few fan-clubs, Rajkummar will be interacting with the five housemates and giving them a fun task, after which he will take one contestant outside the house – announcing the end of his/ her journey.

Meanwhile, the buzz is rife that either Rubina or Rahul are going to win the show. Several Bigg Boss fans are also rooting for Rakhi’s win who has been the number one entertainer ever since she stepped into the house as one of the challengers.

Who do you think is leaving the house in a mid-week eviction? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 14!