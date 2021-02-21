Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant was shocked on the grand finale night after Salman Khan announced the entry of a Riteish inside the house. She got excited to know that her husband is finally entering the house. Rakhi gets a surprise at the announcement that she will be finally meeting her husband after months. He enters the house with a ‘sehra’ on his head and when he reveals his identity, Rakhi gets visibly disappointed. Well, it is the actor Riteish Deshmukh. Also Read - Salman Khan Looks Dapper in a Monochrome Suit For Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale

Watch It Here:



“Arre main toh apne pati ko dhund rahi thi (I was hoping to meet my husband)”, Rakhi quips. Riteish then drops on the floor and pranam her.

Recalling his romance with Rakhi, Ritesh had said: “It was love at first sight for us, and before that we didn’t meet each other. We used to talk on phone, and then we met each other and got married within two to three days. I told Rakhi that our pictures should not be leaked anywhere in the media or social media, and as an ideal wife, she followed that. Rakhi is like a small child and, to be honest, the kind of love and affection she has showered on me and my family, she has won my family’s heart after our marriage. She is like an angel to me and I don’t think I could pay her debt in the next seven births.”

On the show, she had revealed, “My husband is married. He did not tell me. Main kitna dard sahoon (how much pain should I endure)? He has a child; I don’t even have a child.”

Rakhi’s brother Rakesh, however, said,”Why would she lie about her marriage? Ritesh very much exists and I was present at their wedding with my mom. Rakhi made us meet him for the first time at Taj and I found his personality great. As a brother, I had my apprehensions but that was also over after meeting him. I feel it’s Rakhi’s best decision to marry him.