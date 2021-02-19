Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Week: Only two days are left for Bigg Boss 14 grand finale and the makers are set to tease the audience with some twists. The reality show will have its grand finale on Sunday, February 21, 2021. The top 5 contestants of the reality show are Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli. It has been informed by The Real Khabri, that there might be one hour of live voting on Sunday, the day of the finale. He tweeted: “We Might see #LiveVoting between top2 Contestants On Finale Day and if its duration is kept around 1 hour or more than We could see some Shocking Results”. Well, we all know that Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya will most likely be the top 2 contestants of Bigg Boss 14. All eyes are on these two contestants this year as Rubina Dilaik is a popular Colors face as she has been a part of shows like Shakti and Rahul has won millions of hearts with his voice and cute antics. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Mid-Week Eviction Twist: Rajkummar Rao Won’t Take Anyone Out, Instead a New Entry Comes- Suspense Tonight

Fans of Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya are going crazy ahead of Bigg Boss 14 grand finale. It seems like both them have an incredible fan following and they are actually fighting on social media platforms so that their favourite contestant wins. Many celebrities including Rashami Desai, Rahul Mahajan, Diandra Soares, VJ Andy, Vishal Singh, Nia Sharma and Srishty Rode have cheered for Rubina Dilaik.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rahul vaidya (@rahul_vaidya_fanpage__)



Meanwhile, it has been reported in Friday’s episode, mid-week eviction may occur. But, Rajkumar Rao, who will be seen entering the show for promoting his film Roohi, creates a suspense as a new entry will happen today.

