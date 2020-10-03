

















Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere Live Updates: The wait is finally over! Bigg Boss 14 is all set to begin in a few hours. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be hosting the show for the eleventh year. In the grand premiere night of Bigg Boss 14, we will see Salman Khan’s sparkling, dazzling and dhamkedaar performances and the host like every year will introduce a dozen of contestants who will be entering the house. The show, which will be premiering on Colors TV at 9 pm, has a twist as former Bigg Boss stars Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Hina Khan will be seen on the show as Toofani Seniors. They will test the capabilities of the contestants and give them many challenges. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Update: Jaan Kumar Sanu Chops of His Hair to Gain Entry Inside The House | See Pics

In Bigg Boss 14 house, the celebrities who are said to be entering are Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Gia Manek, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli and Shehzad Deol. Let’s see in tonight’s episode who all are officially confirmed for BB 14. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Erotic Web-Show Actor Sapna Bhabhi Set to be a Wild Card Entry?

This year, Bigg Boss 14’s theme is ‘Ab Scene Paltega, Kyunki Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawab’. The makers have planned the show in a way to give a befitting reply to the year 2020. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra Slams Pavitra Punia’s Claims, Reveals She Was Secretly Married While Dating Him

Bigg Boss 13 was undoubtedly one of the most successful seasons and this year, the audience is expecting the same dhamaka and drama. They are certainly excited about the fourteenth season.

This year, Bigg Boss season 14 has special amenities like a theater, restaurant, spa, and mall that will give the participants a chance to experience pre-lockdown luxuries. Host Salman Khan had said that Bigg Boss 14 is going to be a dream come true season for contestants who were stuck in the lockdown. Maintaining all the precautions and safety measures related to COVID-19, the makers have made the contestants under quarantine for a week. A source said: “The celebrities have already started the self-quarantine process. They have been put up in different hotels so that they do not find out who their co-housemates are.”

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere.