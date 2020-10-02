Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere is just a few hours away and now we bring you the confirmed list of contestants who are all set to enter the controversial house. The contestant have already shot for their introductory video and their performance at the grand premiere. This time Bigg Boss house is more luxurious with restaurant, spa, theatre and mall, whose privilege will be incurred by the contestants as they or their team will win the task. The same privilege will also be incurred by the captain or Queen of the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Makers Tease Fans With Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Anubhav Shukala's Performance - Watch

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan will be playing an important role during the task to win the privilege or the immunity inside the house. However, the details are not out yet but the promos hint at changing the rules of the game.

Bigg Boss 14 Toofani Seniors: Role of Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, And Gauahar Khan Defined

Before entering the house, all contestants were put under the quarantine and has gone through the COVID-19 test.

Here we bring you the confirmed list of contestants:

Kumar Janu:



He was the very first contestant who was introduced by Salman Khan. Music composer and singer Kumar Sanu’s son Kumar Janu has also signed the contract with the makers of Bigg Boss 14. A source close to the development told SpotboyE that they were keen on getting Aditya Narayan on board but the singer declined and Kumar Janu replaced him.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla:



Television actor and real-life couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Sinha will also be entering the controversial house. Makers confirmed the news with a promo of the show.

Pavitra Punia:

View this post on Instagram What?!



Kumkum Bhagya actor also has bid adieu to the show is likely to enter the show. She is a Splitsvilla winner and has turned a TV actor.

Eijaz Khan:



TV and film actor Eijaz Khan, who rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s Kkavyanjali, will be entering the show. It will be interesting to watch if he opens up about his personal life on the show.

Nikki Tamboli:



Tamil and Telugu actor Nikki Tamboli will also be entering the show, She has worked in the films such as Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, Thippara Meesam and Kanchana 3. Makers also teased the viewers with her promo from the grand premiere as she dances on Dilbar.

Radhe Maa:



The makers shared a promo featuring her earlier this week. The self-styles God-woman might be entering the house. It has also been reported that she is the highest-paid contestant and will be earning Rs 25 lakh per week.

Jasmin Bhasin:



Naagin 4 actor Jasmin Bhasin, who was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India, will be entering the reality show. Earlier, speaking about participating in the show, she said, “Honestly, as a contestant, I don’t think I will ever be there. My problem is I cannot be manipulative and diplomatic. And to survive on a show like BB, you have to be very smart. I cannot put so much pressure on my mind. It will be a mental pressure on me.”

Rahul Vaidya:



Singer Rahul Vaidya, who rose to fame with Indian Idol season 1, will be entertaining fans with his stint on the show.

Nishant Singh Malkhani:

View this post on Instagram Change is the only Constant in Life.



Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega actor has bid adieu to the show and will be entering Salman Khan hosted show, Bigg Boss 14.

