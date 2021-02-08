The connection week inside the Bigg Boss 14 house has started and close friends, family of the contestants have come to support them in the house. Jasmin Bhasin has re-entered the show as Aly Goni’s connection. It has turned into an emotional re-union as the promo video shows Aly and Jasmin hug each other. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, one of the reporters asked Jasmin Bhasin about her marriage plans with Aly Goni to which she said, “Shaadi kahaan abhi toh sirf realisation of love hua hai. Aly and I were friends for so long. A lot of people felt that the fact we fell in love on the reality show, was a result of a fishbowl mentality. I told them it was not that. I want Aly to come out of the house so that we can discuss our relationship. We need to spend time together and figure out how to take things ahead”. Also Read - Anupama Upcoming Episode: Anupama To Charge Vanraj-Kavya With Extra-Marital Affair? Rakhi is New Owner of Kinjal's Company!

When ETimes asked about Jasmin’s parent’s decision on the same, she said: “The confusion was a result of my parents’ advice to play solo in the show. Their statement was misunderstood. They said it in the context of the game. My family is very broadminded. They have always left my decisions to me and supported me throughout. That’s how it is this time as well. There is no reservation or problem.” Also Read - Salman Khan Again Slams Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla For Calling Rakhi Sawant 'Neech, Wahiyat, Gandi Aurat'

Jasmin Bhasin was a part of this season and Aly had entered the house as a wild card entry. The most beautiful moment was when he came inside the house for me for the first time. BB is a different world altogether and how you feel for a person is also different inside the house. The moment of realisation that it was love happened during a task when all the inmates were dancing to popular tracks. Aly and I had a beautiful and meaningful conversation that day and it was also the moment of truth for me. What sealed the deal was the time when I got evicted (smiles). My eviction has been my biggest victory because his expression of love for me still makes me emotional. It’s a dream come true for any girl to have somebody love her like that.” Also Read - Nakuul Mehta- Jankee Welcome Baby Boy, Share First Photo of Them Holding Tiny Hand