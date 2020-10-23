Bigg Boss 14 Contestant’s Salaries Revealed: The highest-paid contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 were toofani seniors earning more than 20 lakhs per week. The highest amongst them was Sidharth who took home Rs 32 lakhs per week, then Hina Khan who got Rs. 25 lakh and Gauahar Khan earned Rs 20 lakh. This secret information has been leaked out by an insider account The Khabri, who not only revealed seniors’ salaries but also shared fresher’s payments. Now, moving onto the permanent contestants of the show – the freshers, who are competing for the prize and trophy. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 October 23 Written Update: Nishant Malkhani Becomes First Captain; Nikki-Jaan Break Rules, Climb Red Zone Wall

Salaries of permanent Bigg Boss 14 contestants

Starting from the lowest-earning contestant on Bigg Boss 14, Punjabi model Shehzad Deol earned Rs. 50,000 per week. He got eliminated this week and was the least paid contestant then the second in the list is Jaan Sanu, who is earning Rs. 80,000 per week.

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who was a part of Indian Idol, is getting Rs. 1,00,000 per week. Nikki Tamboli is getting Rs. 1,20,000. Pavitra Punia and Abhinav Shukla are getting the same amount and that is Rs. 1,50,000 per week.

Eijaz Khan gets Rs 1,80,000, Nishant Singh Malkani gets Rs 2,00,000 per week. Sara Gurpal got Rs 2,00,000, Jasmin Bhasin is getting Rs 3,00,000 and according to this report, Rubina Dilaik has signed the most lucrative contract and that is Rs 5,00,000.

Bigg Boss 14’s host and actor Salman Khan’s salary report has always been one of the hot topics. There were headlines suggesting that the actor’s salary has risen significantly since he first started hosting the show. However, he claimed that he won’t take a pay cut because of the coronavirus pandemic. The superstar thinks that the crew should be paid properly first. Salman was quoted saying to Abhishek Rege, CEO of Endemol Shine India, at the launch event: “I am more than happy to cut it down so everyone else can get paid.”