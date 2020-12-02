Bigg Boss 14’s finale week witnesses several evictions. As per the latest promo of the show, it seems that on Wednesday, actor Kavita Kaushik will be seen leaving the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 hosted by Salman Khan after having an ugly fight with a fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik. In the video, Kavita can be heard saying, ‘Do you know your husband’s truth?’ pointing out at Abhinav Shukla. To which, Rubina replies, “Himmat hai to bol.” Kavita says that she will speak once outside the house. Abhinav is seen standing beside Rubina in the video as he asks, “What will you tell?” However, he does not interfere much between the two. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Latest Eviction: Aly Goni Out of The House, Jasmin Bhasin Becomes Second Finalist?

Noticing that certain housemates in the show were not abiding by the house rules, Bigg Boss decided to intervene. Bigg Boss announced that those contestants who do not wish to follow the rules can leave the house. With this, he opened the doors. At this time, Kavita and Rubina were having an epic showdown. The fight between turned ugly as both refused to step down. Eventually, Kavita left the house as the main door of the show was open due to the finale week task.

Rubina shouts at Kavita's back, "You can only go to that level. You are selfless, worthless. She just left and that's how Kavita Kaushik is. Ab vapas aegi apna thooka hua chatne". Meanwhile, Nikki looks surprised and says, "She went?"

Kavita’s sudden exit left the housemates in shock.

